NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee State Representatives Matthew Hill (R-Jonesborough) and Jason Hodges (D-Clarksville), announced Tuesday morning that they are co-sponsoring a bill that would set a cap for the cost of insulin, a drug used to treat diabetes.
The bill, which you can read here, would set a price cap at $100 for a 30-day supply of the drug.
“So many rely on insulin to survive and the cost has skyrocketed at an alarming rate in recent years,” Hill said Tuesday morning. “That has forced many living with diabetes to ration or skip doses, sometimes with tragic consequences. That is unacceptable.”
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, about 14 percent of Tennessee's adult population in 2018 had diabetes. That's roughly 730,000 people.
“I can’t stress enough how important it is to lower the price of insulin in the state of Tennessee,” Hodges said. “I’m happy to be a sponsor of this bill, particularly in this bipartisan manner because it affects people in all districts and all demographics across the state.”
