NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are eyeing Nashville's Community Oversight Board and thinking about making a standard for the state.
Not to prevent boards from being put in place, but to make sure that the board doesn't have too much power.
Nashville's Oversight Board is selected, the rules are in place. The next month will be used for training.
House Majority Leader William Lamberth said the main worry among a few lawmakers is the board getting too much power, and running over the rights of officers and citizens.
Lamberth said this is the perfect time to start the discussions.
"As elected officials, we are here to make sure all the mechanisms of government; whether it be city, county, or state level; serve the citizens well," said Lamberth, "The mission should be to have safe communities period, that everyone gets treated equally by the judicial system and we have safe communities."
Lamberth said he has no plans to do away with the board altogether. He even said as much oversight you can build into the system is good, as long as it's fair.
News4 asked Lamberth what he would say to Davidson County voters who approved the existing powers if state laws limit the board.
"The laws we passed are not for one individual community, but impact the state as a whole. Each one of us hails from a different part of the state, so that Nashville who has several representatives has a greater or equal voice than other districts do," said Lamberth.
Lamberth said the money spent on the Oversight Board could be better used to hire new officers or pay for equipment like body cameras or protective vests.
