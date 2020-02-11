NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Legislators took time out of their day for the annual "Ties for Terns" event - to donate ties to the interns working in the state house.
It's a simple but meaningful gesture, the handing out of ties to the group, that has been conducted for each of the last six years.
All of the ties are donated by the legislators, some new, some previously worn in the state house, but all to help set up the next generation for success.
