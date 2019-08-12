NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Pro Life and Pro Choice people gathered at a Senate hearing room downtown, as State Senators hard testimony on the so called Fetal Heart Beat Bill at the Cordell Hull Building.
Pro Choice advocates say, the Senate Judiciary Committee, hearing testimony on the bill, is not allowing women who have had abortions the opportunity to speak, to tell their stories.
So Planned Parenthood gave the women the opportunity in a hearing room, they called it the 'peoples hearing', It's counter to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on banning abortions.
the committee will wrap up testimony on Tuesday, hearing from pro life and pro choice advocates.
