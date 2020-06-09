NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State lawmakers will consider changes to the way Tennessee recognizes Nathan Bedford Forrest today.
Forrest was a Confederate general during the Civil War and a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan. Currently state law requires the governor to proclaim a day in his honor, while a bust of Forrest also sits inside the state capitol building.
Today House lawmakers are expected to take up a resolution suggesting the removal of the Bedford Forrest bust from the state capitol building. A house committee has been dealing with the resolution since January.
The resolution suggests replacing the bust with a tribute to a more deserving Tennessean.
If the resolution passes, both the Capitol Commission and Tennessee Historical Commission would still need to approve the plan.
A separate house bill calls for the removal of Nathan Bedford Forrest Day as a day of special observance.
Governor Bill Lee has asked the state Senate to pass a bill that would end Nathan Bedford Forrest Day.
By state law Governor Lee is required to sign a proclamation on July 13 every year to recognize Forrest.
If the House bill passes, Gov. Lee would not be obligated to sign the proclamation.
