NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Protests have been a hot topic for quite a while from coast to coast. Now, Tennessee Senators are saying protesting styles need to be thought about a little differently.
This all began last month when the Lady Volunteers knelt for the National Anthem before a game and last week the East Tennessee State University men's basketball players knelt for the National Anthem.
Since the Lady Volunteers, they have remained in the locker room during the anthem ever since.
All 27 Republican State Senators have sent a joint letter to the leaders of every public university in the state saying once their athletes put on their uniforms, they are representing the university and even the citizens on Tennessee.
Lawmakers are working to prohibit anymore kneeling due to the amount of offense and disrespect it shows to many residents.
News4 spoke with Senator Mark Pody where he says. "We want those students to have the right to express themselves when they're on their own. When they're not representing the state of Tennessee.
He continued on saying, "There are a time and a place. So if I am doing that as an individual, I have that right. But if I go to a company and I’m working for that company, the company has rules or standards – we gotta follow that code of ethic and such."
Students have come forward to say their protests have nothing to do with disrespecting the flag or the military, but rather, saying it is a call to address racial inequality.
News4 also spoke with Democratic Senator Antonio Parkinson, a veteran, where he explains that students are simply exercising their right to free speech.
"Now, if they were out there tearing up the community and setting fires and throwing punches, you would have something to say," said Parkinson. "In fact you passed laws against it. Then you said ‘they should not violently protest.’ Well, they’re not violently protesting. They are protesting peacefully and you still have something to say about it. So, How should they protest? What is left?," he continued.
Both sides have come to an agreement that the freedom of speech is important, but cannot agree when it comes to definition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.