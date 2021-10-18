NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – State lawmakers are back in Nashville for a special session centering around Ford Motor Company. Ford and battery maker SK Innovation announced they would build a mega campus called Blue Oval City in Haywood County near Memphis. They'll invest $5.6 billion and plan to build electric F-Series pickups. The project is also expected to create about 5,800 jobs.

"We're going to be the state for electric vehicle technology,” State Sen. Page Walley, (R) Bolivar said. “This is an area that could really use this economic driver and so overall, I think it’ll be great,” State Sen. Heidi Campbell, (D) Nashville said.

State lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree the project is good for West Tennessee. What they don't see eye to eye on are the two bills they'll take up during a special session this week. The first would create a Megasite Authority of West Tennessee to oversee the project.

It would have a seven-member board of directors including the commissioner of economic and community development, commissioner of finance and administration, commissioner of general services, two members appointed by the governor, one picked by the speaker of the house, and another one chosen by the speaker of the senate

"It's entirely appointed for the most part by our governor and isn't going to involve any oversight from anybody who lives in the area or anybody from our party,” State Sen. Campbell said.

“Those appointees can be from the regional level and I certainly would advocate that and hope that they would be,” State Sen. Walley said. The other contention is on the price tag. State lawmakers will consider approving nearly $900 million.

$500 million of that would be an incentive for Ford. The rest would go toward infrastructure like roads and bridges along with building a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology in the area. “It’s earned by job creation and offset by far with investments that are then turned around and made $5.6 billion dollars by Ford, the largest investment ever in Tennessee as far as industrial commitment,” State Sen. Walley said.

“My concern is about fiscal responsibility and oversight in terms of that we are making sure Tennessee tax dollars are being spent well,” State Sen. Campbell said.

State lawmakers expect the special session to wrap up by Wednesday.