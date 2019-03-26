NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A push to expand a controversial drug testing law, as a state lawmaker wants to mandate drug testing for all welfare recipients.
To understand what would change, you have to understand how things are currently being done. Right now, anyone applying for TANF benefits have to answer three questions that basically ask them whether they use illegal drugs.
One of them is about recent use of those drugs. The next two are about losing a job or being arrested because of drugs. If they answer "yes" to any of those, then the state can require a drug test, if it wants to.
Representative Bruce Griffey wants to reform the welfare system by essentially giving the law more teeth.
The biggest changes would be
Change the application from 3 questions about drugs to 15 questions.
Require police to report all the names of people charged with a crime related to drugs or theft to the Department of Human Services so they can cross reference the names.
Add drug testing for people on food stamps, too.
Under Griffey's bill, if a person tests positive for any illegal drugs then they would either have to enter a treatment program or not receive any benefits.
Griffey says it's unfair for some of us to work hard while others sit at home, unemployed and using drugs.
We wanted to know exactly how many people have been found to be using illegal drugs while on welfare here in Tennessee and here's what we were able to learn:
In 2018, there were approximately 12,274 new TANF applications. 187 applicants completed a drug test. Only 18 tested positive.
It's worth noting there were another 128 people who the state wanted to take a drug test. 107 of them chose not to take it and were denied benefits.
