"An unfortunate sacrifice."
That's what a Tennessee lawmaker calls the sentencing of Cyntoia Brown.
Brown was sentenced to life in prison at the age of 16 for murdering a man she claims was prostituting her. Last week, Tennessee Supreme Court chose to make her serve the full life sentence.
State Senator Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) has asked Governor Bill Haslam to grant clemency to Brown. She reviewed the case and believes Brown is guilty, but believes her punishment is out of line.
"We want to make sure we are doing the best thing for juveniles period, not just-- unfortunately Cyntoia is a sacrificial lamb if you will. We need to take a look at our juvenile justice system and how can we best re-evaluate our penal code to make sure we're best rehabilitating our juveniles," said Robinson.
Robinson is expected to submit a bill that would exempt minors from life sentences. It would change a law made back in 1989, which dictated Brown's punishment. It's expected to be addressed during the next legislative session.
