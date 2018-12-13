NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A state lawmaker is now urging for clemency for Tennessee inmate Cyntoia Brown.
Sen. Katrina Robinson, D-Memphis, is asking Gov. Bill Haslam to pardon Brown.
The 30-year-old woman was given a life sentence when she was 16 for murdering a man she claims was trafficking her.
The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled last week that Brown needs to serve the sentence, but Robinson says giving a life sentence to a teen is unjust.
Robinson is working on legislation to exempt juveniles from parts of the 1989 Sentence Reform Act.
Below is Robinson's full statement on the case:
When I first heard of Cyntoia Brown’s case, I was appalled. Adverse childhood events led Ms. Brown into a life of drugs, forced prostitution, and countless other illegal activities. It seems wrong to sentence a minor to what is essentially life in prison, for decisions they made under duress. While there is nothing our state can do to restore the near decade and a half she has spent in prison, granting her clemency would be a start.
There has been a lot of support for the release of Cyntoia Brown, ranging from music icons to elected officials around the nation. Children should not be subject to life in prison. Due to underdeveloped prefrontal cortexes and hyperactive amygdalas, adolescents are more likely to use emotion over reason. The rational decision making part of the brain doesn’t finish maturing until around the age of 25, yet we sentence children to life sentences when they can’t even effectively process their own thoughts and observations.
In addition to my letter to Governor Haslam, my legislative team has begun working on a bill that would exempt minors from the controversial bill that required Ms. Brown to serve for 51 years without parole. There is room for improvement in our penal code, and I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make the changes Tennesseans want. It’s time.
Robinson's bill is expected to be filed in the coming days.
Haslam told a group of protesters earlier this week that he is reviewing the case, along with several others.
