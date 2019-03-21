+3 3 former players accuse Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teens Three women are accusing Rep. David Byrd of sexual misconduct while they were teenagers on the high school basketball team he coached more than 30 years ago.

JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A controversial lawmaker’s son is in trouble after being accused of inappropriate conduct with teens.

JD Byrd, son of state Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, has resigned as the head coach of the boys basketball team at Jackson Christian School.

The school sent an email to parents saying they were made aware of “allegations of inappropriate communication between a faculty member and a student,” according to The Jackson Sun.

The message to parents said there was no physical misconduct.

David Byrd has been the center of several News4 I-Team investigations after being accused of misconduct from his time as the girls basketball coach at Wayne County High School.

David Byrd has denied all allegations and remains in the Tennessee legislature despite several calls for his resignation.