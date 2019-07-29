A new school year is right around the corner, and for many parents, student safety is top of mind.
"I fear mostly, like, the violence," said Nashville parent Cornelius Perkins.
"I'm concerned every day. I'm holding my breath every day hoping that they will come back home safe," said Nashville parent Ahsen Chaudhry.
Sadly, these days, the threat of a gunman shooting up school full of innocent children has become so great state officials decided they had to do something about it.
It's why they came up with the "Safe Tennessee" app.
The app is designed to where anyone in the state can report any crime happening anywhere, but those behind it are primarily focused on school safety.
They're looking for reports of guns or suspicious activity in or near schools.
"When we've looked at past incidents of violence in schools there has always been somebody that's known beforehand. They just didn't necessarily know who to report it to. They didn't feel comfortable reporting it. So we're hoping this app is going to fill that gap for us," said Brice Allen with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Right now the state is working to get the word out.
They've printed out 4,000 posters, two to hang in every school across the state.
The tips can be reported anonymously.
The Department of Homeland Security can respond in seconds.
They said other states have used similar apps and they're working.
"The app is free. It's available in both the google store and apple play. So it's simply, go in there and get Safe Tennessee and you can download the app for free," said Allen.
