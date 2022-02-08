FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV)- Changes could soon be coming to a middle Tennessee School district after the State Department of Education Office for Civil Rights found what they call a “racially hostile environment.”
The year-long investigation by the state consisted of interviews with students, administrators, principals, teachers, and other staff members.
New documents from the state found that the district violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
“I was just kind of relieved that somebody else is saying it,” Shanae Willliams, former Franklin High School student and advocate, told News4.
News4 Investigates obtained a copy of the 26-page findings from Shanae Williams, a former Franklin County High School student and advocate who filed the complaint against the district.
“I was a little relieved. I thought they had forgotten about us because it has been over a year now,” Williams said.
The state found several incidents of racial harassment at both Franklin County High and North Middle School, leading to what they call a “racially hostile environment.”
The state’s investigation says, at times, Black students were repeatedly called the “N” word by White students. The investigation also determined the district was notified about these incidents and failed to take reasonable steps to eliminate the issue.
Director of Schools Stanley Bean admits that more needs to be done.
“We’re going to work on creating more policies or better policies to address civil rights complaints. And it’s needed. It’s very much needed,” Bean said.
The investigation also found no evidence to show that the school’s rebel mascot, fight song, or symbols created racial hostility at the high school.
“We’re very glad to hear that there was no evidence that showed the mascot or fight song or any of the other symbols were creating a racially hostile environment,” Bean said.
“I wasn’t surprised. We’re in Tennessee. They fought tooth and nail to keep confederate symbols. Even in the capital. So, I wasn’t very surprised they found nothing wrong with confederate ties to a school,” Williams said.
The school system is now working on a response to the state’s findings.
“The way we’re going to do that will be talking to other school systems. What do they have in place to investigate title six complaints, Civil Rights complaints? “And get more information to develop our own policies,” Bean said.
As for Williams, she says the state’s investigation shows progress.
“At this time, we do have a small win. I feel like with the progression we’ve made, we’ve got to keep it hot. We’ve got to be represented,” Williams said.
The state’s documents say that if neither party submits an appeal within 15 days, the state will contact the district to discuss developing a resolution agreement.
