Public health and environmental concerns are at the center of an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They're looking at Murfreesboro farmland and meeting with city officials after 440,000 gallons of raw sewage were spilled from a water resource facility at 2032 Blanton Dr.
"We've raised beef cattle and crops and sheep in Rutherford County continuously for 177 years," said farmer Epps Hord. "That would make me the fifth generation to farm this property."
The deep family roots to the land are why Hord says it's so hard to see the dead fish all over the pond on his property.
"This pond has taken on over 400,000 gallons of raw sewage which has removed the oxygen from the water which is why the fish are dead," he said, looking out over the water. "I was absolutely dumbfounded."
A rep for the city of Murfreesboro said the spill came from the water resouces recovery facility after a lightning strike shut down electronic controls Sunday night.
Hord said it was Tuesday before anyone with the city told him.
'They made no effort for 36 hours," he said. "I cannot understand or comprehend why they would not notify me immediately."
Since then, Hord said he's had a calf die.
"There are dead fish 600 feet away from the pond out in the pasture," he said. "They traveled 600 feet into a sinkhole, so now this sewage did make groundwater."
A representative for TDEC did not confirm the sewage made it into the groundwater Thursday. She said their findings will be released at a later time.
"Everything that's in toilet water and sewage is now in this pond,"
said Hord. "It is not right for my cattle to drink one more ounce of that water."
Director of Murfreesboro Water Resources Darren Gore said they're taking action for better controls and backups to the system, and the area has been treated for potential hazards.
Hord said he's turned down assistance from the city because the offer was too low. A friend has helped him build a fence around the pond, while Hord is trucking in water from his other farm for the cattle.
"If they had integrity and work ethic, they could've stopped it from traveling 600 feet from this pond," he said. "They could have, and they sat and did nothing."
