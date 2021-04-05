NASHVILLE (WSMV) – The General Assembly’s Joint Land Grant Institution Funding Study Committee met Tuesday afternoon to further look at the exact numbers on how much the state owes Tennessee State University after decades of state funding deficit. Tuesday’s hearing revealed the deficit is approximately $544 million.
The committee was created after several lawmakers brought to the state’s attention that there was a deficit in Tennessee State University decades of
Land Grant funding. In the 1800’s, the federal government gave land to both TSU and UT to create and maintain colleges and universities for agriculture.
The funds were supposed to be matched by the state, however UT received their matched state funding, but TSU did not, resulting in a shortage of funding around 544 million dollars.
Representative Harold Love the committee’s chairperson is pushing changes so the university can recoup those dollars.
“These numbers didn’t come out of the sky. These numbers were taken from the state budget books and one thing we know about the state budget is that if something is not in the budget as being funded it’s not funded,” said Rep. Love.
Dr. Glenda Glover, the university’s President, attended today’s hearing. Glover says she’s glad the state is looking into this because the university had to make up for the funding in order to fund various initiatives. She says there’s been pass ills among Historically Black Colleges & Universities across the country when it comes to land grant matches.
“We could not recruit properly. There’s research dollars that we weren’t able to get and use. The 4-H Club and the extension work that we’re doing. So we had to find a way to make ends meet without getting the dollars required to match,” said Dr. Glover.
The joint committee will have more sessions in the summer to continue fine tuning the exact dollar amount.
