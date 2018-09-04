The Tennessee Department of Education is investigating Metro Schools about whether troubling behavior by teachers was ever reported.
The State Board of Education confirmed it is examining disciplinary actions taken against Metro teachers and other employees. It wants to know if those actions were properly passed along to the state.
Metro’s embattled schools director Dr. Shawn Joseph is in the crosshairs.
The state wants to know if Joseph properly reported these cases.
These are employees who were disciplines or placed on administrative leave between last year and this year.
A spokeswoman for Metro Schools admits there were “a handful of cases” that did not get reported to the state.
The state is now looking at all of them to see if teacher’s licenses should be suspended.
In a release from the Board of Education, it’s the responsibility of the director of schools or his designee to tell the state.
The spokeswoman for Metro Schools said in this case a former employee in the human resources department did not create the necessary paperwork for Joseph to report the incident.
The spokeswoman did not elaborate whether that employee was fired or quit.
