NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of General Services reported Wednesday that the state of Tennessee had spent a record amount of funds for small businesses and businesses owned by minorities last year.
The State of Tennessee spent $766 million on small businesses and businesses owned by minorities, women, persons with disabilities, and service-disabled veterans in the 2020-21 business year.
The TDGS reported that this is 3.5% higher than the previous year.
These figures were shown in the annual report of the Governor’s Office of Diversity Business Enterprise, a unit of the Central Procurement Office in the Department of General Services.
Another highlight from the report was the state certified 3336 new businesses as minority-owned, women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, owned by persons with disabilities, or small business enterprises. This also broke the previous state record.
“To have set a record in 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, was a notable accomplishment for our program. And now, we’ve surpassed that record again during a year of uncertainty for many American businesses,” said Chief Procurement Officer Mike Perry. “We’re proud that Tennessee has been able to increase its spend with small businesses and businesses with diversity ownership, which are typically seen as especially vulnerable.”
The Tennessee legislature has continued to expand efforts to include creating opportunities for service-disabled veterans and persons with disabilities.
