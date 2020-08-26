NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Despite daily COVID-19 case totals starting to decline, hospitalizations remain high for Tennessee, though there could be a reason for it.
Experts say hospitalizations are a "lagging indicator," meaning those rates often reflect cases from weeks prior.
One state health leader says those numbers are coming from a pretty eye-opening place.
"We're starting to see more hospitalizations out of our rural population," said Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey. "In fact, just a couple of hospitals say 805 of their patients are from rural areas.
For two days in a row, the state has reported less than 1,000 new cases. On Tuesday 813 new cases were reported.
Deaths are still around the same rate, though experts say those numbers can also be a lagging indicator, reflecting cases from two to three weeks ago.
