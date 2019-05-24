NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A ceremony was held on Friday to honor some of those who have paid the ultimate while serving our country.
Gov. Bill Lee memorialized 10 Tennessee service members who died in the line of duty at the state’s annual Memorial Day service at War Memorial Plaza.
One of those honored was Capt. Travis Brannon, who grew up in Nashville. He was killed in the line of duty on March 30 during a training accident in Arizona.
Brannon’s family attended the service on Friday.
“A couple of those families just lost their loved one,” said Lee. “One family lost their son in March of this year, one in December of last year, so there’s a lot of pain, but a lot of honor. Hopefully for those families this will be a sweet threat in the bitter fabric of the day.”
Also honored at the service was U.S. Navy Ensign Harold DeMoss, who is from Nashville. He went missing in 1945 but wasn’t identified until 2018. He was laid rest last September.
