NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.
The patients are adult males in Middle Tennessee. The Department of Health is working with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
One patient in Williamson County tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Shelby County and Davidson County each announced patients in those counties on Sunday. Three patients announced by the state are from Middle Tennessee. Those patients’ home county were not divulged.
Battle Ground Academy and Williamson County Schools both closed on Tuesday.
BGA said in a an email to parents that a student exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 and had been tested. The result of the test has not been released. The school said the student had not been in class since Thursday.
Williamson County Schools remained closed on Tuesday after a parent told school officials late Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and had visited a Brentwood-area school prior to the diagnosis. Williamson County Schools closed Friday and Monday for deep-cleaning after the original case in Tennessee was announced.
Vanderbilt University announced Monday night that classes for this week had been canceled. After spring break, Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan Wente said all in-person classes would be suspended until at least March 30.
"We are making this decision today because several students returned to campus who have since reported being exposed to an individual who tested positive today for COVID-19," Wente wrote. "The individual who tested positive is being treated at home and did not return to campus."
People infected by the novel coronavirus tend to develop symptoms about five days after exposure, and almost always with two weeks, according to a study released Monday.
