NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Despite having five confirmed cases of measles in Tennessee, the state Health Department will be disconnecting its measles hotline.
The hotline will be disconnected at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Only established last month, the hotline served as a way to respond to any questions residents may have about the measles outbreak.
Department officials are now advising you call your doctor or local health department with questions. There is also a website you can go to that will keep an updated number of confirmed measles cases in Tennessee.
To find out the latest number of cases in Tennessee, click here.
