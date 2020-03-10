UPDATE:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The internet is not pleased with the state department of health.
As the agency posts information on social media about new cases of coronavirus across the state, people are responding with a resounding question: why not release the county where the patient lives?
“The lack of details from you guys is ridiculous,” wrote one person.
“You’re potentially putting the lives of our loved one at risk,” wrote another.
Yet the state refuses to release the locations, citing HIPAA privacy laws.
“I couldn't believe it,” said Deborah Fisher, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. “People don’t like it that this type of information is being withheld from them.”
News4 Investigates found 29 states are releasing the county locations of coronavirus patients.
“This is the time when the state needs to share the facts with the public,” Fisher said.
Shelley Walker, spokeswoman for the state department of health, declined our repeated requests for an interviewing, citing HIPPA violations as the reason why the information had not been released.
"Our practice when we have small numbers of cases of reportable illness is to give location information only by grand division of the state in order to protect the patients’ identities,” Walker wrote.
So why then are all those other states releasing the county locations?
“They're legit questions that people are asking,” said healthcare attorney Kevin Page.
Page is among the HIPAA experts News4 Investigates consulted for this story.
Page said HIPAA laws give states discretion whether or not to release county identifiers.
Page said if a state believes releasing that information is necessary to educate the public and keep them safe, they can release it.
However, if a state feels it isn’t necessary for the public’s health, they don’t have to release it.
All the health department continues to repeat in emails is this: that the overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee.
Local governments, especially in metro areas, have been releasing if a coronavirus patient resides in their city.
They too are allowed - through HIPAA laws - to release this information if they feel the public must know.
