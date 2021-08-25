NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - State and federal officials toured the devastation in the air and on the ground in Humphreys County on Wednesday.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan and staffers departed from TEMA’s helipad around 12:10 p.m. According to the pool reports, Criswell and her staff work masks while Lee and state officials largely did not.

Governor signs executive order to provide relief to flood victims Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order on Wednesday to provide relief to the victim of severe weather and flooding in Tennessee, especially hard-hit Humphreys County.

Governor spokesperson Casey Black said the helicopter carrying Lee and Criswell landed back at TEMA and that helicopter was being switched out for another “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the pool report.

State Sen. Kerry Roberts, who represents the county, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis and other officials greeted the governor and the FEMA administrator around 1:15 p.m.

Officials toured Waverly First Baptist Church, which is being used as a shelter with a table of food lining one wall and small beds lining another.

Lee became choked up when talking to those helping in and temporarily living in the shelter, according to the pool report.

“Tragedy comes in a moment. But what we’ve seen here is the intersection of tragedy and hope,” Lee said to the pool reporter.

The governor said President Joe Biden called him Tuesday and offered his support, noting that the Biden administration quickly approved the state’s request for an emergency declaration.

Humphreys County Sheriff : 19 dead from flooding Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis confirmed that 19 have died from the flooding. At last check, that means there are still two people missing. Authorities have released no names or ages at this time.

Criswell said she spoke with Biden right after Saturday’s flooding, saying, “you are in his thoughts and prayers,” according to the pool report.

“The road to recovery is going to be long, but we are here to support the governor and his team and support you with what your needs are,” Criswell said, temporarily taking her mask down so everyone could hear, according to the pool report. “And my heart goes out to all of you.”

Homes were totaled, crumbling and off their foundation as the governor and administrator made stops to view the devastation and cleanup work.