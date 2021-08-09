WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - There are 40+ years worth of history of hosting fairs in Wilson County. It's become so grand, only 16 state fairs in the country are larger than the Wilson county Fair. That is why officials thought it was a perfect match for them to host the State Fair after being pushed from the Fairgrounds in Nashville.
"We were already operating as a state fair, so we felt like we could probably do this for the state in a better way than other county fairs could’ve done it," Randall Clemons, President of Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair said.
Even with the new name and new location for the state fair, don't expect a drastic change to the venue many locals have loved for a long time. "We are basically doing all the events that we have done in the past. Our look and decorations are the same, but we have taken a lot of our events and made state fair events out of them," Clemons said
Mask wearing will be encouraged inside buildings and there will be sanitary protocols to keep everyone safe.
Clemons says they are are encouraging social distancing and have hand sanitizing stations all over the property. "We are very concerned about cleanliness, so the rides will get sprayed a couple of times a week for a special solution that dries instantly. We are going to be wiping down the rides from time to time," David Grimm said.
There will be offsite parking and a shuttle service available at no extra charge. For more information about the fair, click here.
