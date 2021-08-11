NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee hospitals are facing a shortage of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to data available on the Department of Health’s website.
As of Tuesday, just 138 ICU beds (7%) in the state and 1,187 regular hospital beds (10%) were available.
The Knox County Health Department reported there were only five ICU beds available within 19 East Tennessee hospitals on Wednesday.
There are just 5 total ICU beds remaining at *all* 19 hospitals in our region, according to KCHD data. Hospitals say almost all of their patients are unvaccinated. @WBIR pic.twitter.com/aVA6cdpUra— Grace King (@gracelking) August 11, 2021
The state’s website said more than 2,000 Tennesseans, including 42 children, were hospitalized on Tuesday due to confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.
Williamson County parents are split on a conversation resurfacing across the nation whether to bring the mask mandate back to schools.
According to state data, confirmed cases have jumped 925%, hospitalization has increased 266% and deaths have increased 140%.
According to the New York Times, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 vaccination rate in the country with only 39.8% of residents in Tennessee are fully vaccinated and 46% of residents with at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 927,010 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tennessee and 12,885 deaths.
