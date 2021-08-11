COVID-19 COVID coronavirus generic
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee hospitals are facing a shortage of hospital beds and intensive care unit beds after the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, according to data available on the Department of Health’s website.

As of Tuesday, just 138 ICU beds (7%) in the state and 1,187 regular hospital beds (10%) were available.

The Knox County Health Department reported there were only five ICU beds available within 19 East Tennessee hospitals on Wednesday.

The state’s website said more than 2,000 Tennesseans, including 42 children, were hospitalized on Tuesday due to confirmed and presumed COVID-19 infections.

According to state data, confirmed cases have jumped 925%, hospitalization has increased 266% and deaths have increased 140%.

According to the New York Times, Tennessee remains in the bottom 10 vaccination rate in the country with only 39.8% of residents in Tennessee are fully vaccinated and 46% of residents with at least one dose.

As of Wednesday, 927,010 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tennessee and 12,885 deaths.

 

