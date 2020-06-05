NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville hospital with a 135-year tradition of serving the community is now the home of an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.
A month ago, the eighth floor of Nashville General Hospital at Meharry Medical Center was just a storage area. Now the eighth floor, plus part of another floor, are ready for COVID-19 patients.
"Our typical patient would be somebody who has had a prior hospitalization for COVID or is currently in the hospital they are going to be at this point by the time they arrive at the ASC site they would be very well stabilized, almost ready to go home," said Dr. DeAnn Bullock, Chief medical officer at General Hospital
The Army Corps of Engineers is helping build these centers across the country - there are 37 - what's unusual about this one is that it's inside an existing hospital.
"Should they fall in the need for greater care they can go right downstairs," said Governor Bill Lee.
The facility is 27,000 square feet and is to be used if local hospitals exceed their capacity.
Dr. DeAnn Bullock has deep roots; she is a Meharry graduate.
"It is quite an honor, its near and dear to me and my family to be able to do this," Dr Bullock said.
The 67-bed facility was designed in three days and completed in 28.
General and Meharry have a rich history of serving Nashville; in 1890, this facility served a vital role in the treatment of polio patients - including the famous Olympian, Wilma Rudolf.
