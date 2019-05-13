The U.S. State Department is asking Americans to be aware of the travel advisory levels before leaving the country this summer.
Currently there are 57 countries on the State Department’s travel advisory list ranging from Level 2 to 4.
Level 2 asks U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution and included in that level now is United Kingdom, France, Spain and the Bahamas.
Before making your international travel plans, be sure to check out those travel advisories on the U.S. State Department’s website.
