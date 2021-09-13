NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since Saturday, September 4th, Tennessee is reporting a dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The number of hospital cases broke records day after day last week. Saturday broke the trend. Right now, 3,800 Tennesseans are in the hospital with COVID.

Rutherford County Schools temporary mask mandate went on Monday. the board voted on the 30-day mandate after three days of debate on the topic last week. On Friday the district sent a letter with a link for an opt out form.

More than 100 staff members at Metro Nashville Public Schools are currently in quarantine or isolated right now. In total, 75 staff are confirmed to have COVID.

Nearly 2,500 students are also in quarantine or isolated. More than 500 are confirmed to have COVID.