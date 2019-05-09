NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The state is confirming one of the strangest twists in the scandals involving House Speaker Glen Casada.
The Office of Legislative Administration confirmed that noise machines were installed this year not only outside, but inside Casada’s office.
The sound a noise machine makes is almost like an air conditioner or a noise machine people listen to at night to go to sleep.
The News4 I-Team reported the noise machines on Wednesday, but this is the first confirmation that they were put in the ceilings solely at the request of the Speaker’s Office following the organizational week of the 2019 session.
In fact the legislative administration office said there are “several” noise machines both inside and outside the Speaker’s office.
Critics have said it’s so no one can hear what’s being said inside that office, but Casada hasn’t commented on why they were installed.
The legislative administration office also confirmed that several offices are able to listen to and watch committee meeting rooms, which is upsetting to Democrats.
The state confirmed the House Speaker, Lieutenant Governor and the Senate and House Chief Clerks are able to listen to and watch the rooms where committee meetings are occurring.
Democrats claim that it gives people in those offices the ability to spy and listen in on any conversation in those rooms. Democrats held caucus meetings at times in those committee rooms that they thought were in private.
The News4 I-Team continues to ask for specifics. Did the Speaker’s Office dictate in writing why they wanted those sound emitters and why was that allowed in the first place.
