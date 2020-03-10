NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Tennessee Department of Health has changed the way they present information regarding the diagnoses of COVID-19 cases.
The agency adopted a practice Monday of not naming the county the diagnosed patient lived in, claiming it was because of concerns over health information privacy.
There was an immediate negative response by residents across social media sites, in addition to direct contacts by email and phone to News4's newsroom.
After that public outcry led to a News4 Investigation, the Department late Tuesday announced that practice will no longer be exercised, and that naming the counties those diagnosed COVID-19 patients live in is not in fact a privacy violation.
“TDH will release counties of residence for all confirmed cases, but will not include further identifying factors like age or gender as we balance transparency with our obligation to lawfully protect patient privacy,“ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “While the department’s standard protocol for outbreaks is to announce information by region, we understand COVID-19 is an evolving situation presenting unique concerns for our communities.“
There are currently seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee affecting Davidson, Shelby, Sullivan and Williamson counties.
County
Case Count
Davidson
1
Shelby
1
Sullivan
1
Williamson
4
Case Management Protocol
• TDH will post updated COVID-19 cases including county of residence by 2 p.m. each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html.
• The TDH State Public Health Laboratory is running COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
• TDH directly oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner organization to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including: Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Knox, Hamilton and Sullivan counties.
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
• Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
• Stay home if you are sick
• Stay away from people who are sick
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877-857-2945 and is available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
