State leaders and citizens are celebrating agriculture day in Tennessee with Ag Day on the Hill.
This year’s competition spotlights the role of forestry in the Volunteer State.
Gov. Bill Lee and his partner Jeff Aiken, the president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, won the crosscut competition with a time of 34.3 seconds.
He spoke briefly about the importance of Tennessee being a leader in agriculture.
“We have to remind youth of today that agriculture tech and the future of agriculture is something they can be engaged in and there’s a real future there,” Lee said.
Lee said that’s why his last budget provides funding for youth programs that encourage development in agriculture in ways we haven’t before.
“It’s a big part of the governor’s agenda. Agriculture is the number one industry. It supplied billions of dollars to the state’s economy and we’re glad that we have a governor who supports us every step of the way,” said Charlie Hatcher, Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner. “It’s important to know that people learn where their food comes from and know the hard work that farmers and foresters put into their daily jobs.”
The Farm and Forest Families of Tennessee organization also presented a check to Second Harvest Food Bank.
