NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday is pivotal for the bust of Nathan Bedford Forrest.
Pending a successful vote on Thursday morning by the State Building Commission, Gov. Bill Lee plans to have the bust moved from the Tennessee State Capitol, to the Tennessee State Museum by this weekend.
As of Thursday morning, the bust remains Tennessee State Capitol. Despite the historical commission voting it out of the building back in March.
That’s because per the law, no action could be taken until 120 days after the vote. The waiting period ended back on July 9.
Forrest was a confederate general, early Ku Klux Klan leader, and slave trader.
The governor is scheduled to attend the State Building Commission at 11 a.m. News 4 will be streaming coverage on the meeting on all its digital platforms.
