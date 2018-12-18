FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - It's music to the ears of anyone who lives, works, or drives through Williamson County.
Ground was broke on Tuesday on the Mack Hatcher Parkway extension, connecting the existing road to the west side of Franklin.
This project is more than 20 years in the making.
“It's huge! People are really excited about it. I mean, we've been talking about it for years,” said Beth McCaig, who works in the Westhaven community.
For those who live and work on the west side of Franklin, getting to Mack Hatcher requires a trip through downtown and past Franklin High School.
“It's a nightmare. You have to take back roads, it’s stop and go, stop and go,” McCaig said. “Traffic lights everywhere, the people who have moved here recently have made it so much harder.
Ground has broken on Mack Hatcher Extension! @WSMV pic.twitter.com/NGAAWSQcn1— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) December 18, 2018
TDOT commissioner John Schroer was once the mayor of Franklin. For him, this project is personal.
“This side of town is growing. It's been a part of Franklin's growth for a long time,” he explains.
Right now, the plan is to build a two-lane extension connecting the existing Mack Hatcher Parkway all the way to Highway 96 West. There are plans to expand the road to four lanes in the future.
“The goal is to build what's needed now,” Schroer said. “We don't need four lanes right now, we need two lanes. There's other places across the state that needs lanes.”
This is just another phase of Mack Hatcher's expansion. There's still an entire other leg that will need to be built in the future completing the entire outer loop around Franklin.
