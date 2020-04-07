NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With schools having been closed for week with no indication they will open anytime soon, the Tennessee Board of Education is proposing rule changes for students in grades 8-12.
Dr. Sara Morrison, Executive Director of the State Board of Education, said the board is proposing freezing grades for students in grades 8-12.
"Any student who is enrolled in a high school credit course, we are proposing their grades be frozen as of March 20 when the governor issued his executive order on COVID-19," said Morrison. "District will have the opportunity to provide additional opportunities to improve that grade, but it would not go lower than it was on March 20."
As far as schools opening for the remainder of the school year, Morrison said only the governor can order schools to reopen. However, with the COVID-19 virus continuing to spread in Tennessee, that possibility is very slim.
