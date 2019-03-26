Dr. Shawn Joseph

Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph (Source: MNPS)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dr. Shawn Joseph's lawyer Chuck Cagle confirms to News4 that the Tennessee Board of Education is looking to suspend his teaching license for one year.

Metro school board to vote on terminating contract for director of schools

Dr Shawn Joseph was given notice by the State Board of Education of its intent to seek action against his TN teachers license. Dr. Joseph has been in contact with the State Board of Education and will vigorously defend the actions of his office against these allegations.

