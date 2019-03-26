NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Dr. Shawn Joseph's lawyer Chuck Cagle confirms to News4 that the Tennessee Board of Education is looking to suspend his teaching license for one year.
Dr Shawn Joseph was given notice by the State Board of Education of its intent to seek action against his TN teachers license. Dr. Joseph has been in contact with the State Board of Education and will vigorously defend the actions of his office against these allegations.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.