NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Advocates said a bill that gives accommodations for students uncomfortable around peers targets the transgender community.
Another bill with a focus on transgender individuals is making its way through the state legislature. Lawmakers are discussing legislation that would provide special accommodations for students who don't feel comfortable being around transgender peers.
"This bill is one we really haven't seen in Tennessee before," Chris Sanders, Executive Director for the Tennessee Equality Project, said.
Sanders said this new bill points the finger at transgender individuals in a roundabout way.
"This one says, well, if you're a student in school and you don't want to share a restroom or locker room space with trans kids, the school has to make an accommodation for you," Sanders said.
The accommodation is a single-use bathroom for students who request not to be in the same locker room or restroom as a transgender individual.
"This is a benefit for people who don't like trans kids," Sanders explains.
State Representative Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) said otherwise and released a statement to News4.
"Our community, like anybody else, goes into the restroom to use the restroom," Sanders said. "We're not there to bother anybody or anything like that."
The bill will also allow students to sue the school if their accommodations are not met. Sanders said that doesn't sit well with the transgender community.
"If you're accommodating people who think a certain group of people are icky, then you are stigmatizing the group that is being called icky," Sanders commented. "Or we don't want to be in the same room with them. And the law should never do that."
The Tennessee Senate passed a bill that says a student athlete can only compete in sports or other events under the gender they were assigned at birth.
Another bill would make transgender high school or middle school athletes play on sports teams according to the gender on their birth certificate. It's expected to be on Governor Lee's desk soon.
In 2016, a bill that would make transgender students use the bathroom according to the gender on their birth certificate did not pass in the state legislature.
During a Wednesday morning press conference with Governor Bill Lee, News4 asked the Governor directly about his view and thoughts on transgender women participating in sports.
