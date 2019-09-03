NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A state audit revealed broken kiosks are driver services centers are contributing to long wait times News4 found recently.
A News4 producer recently waited five hours to get a new driver’s license.
“It’s one o’clock. Oh my God. They need to tighten up or they’re going to make me lose my job. This is crazy,” said one person waiting on Tuesday.
People are this driver services center had been waiting for hours and didn’t even know what time it was.
“I’m hungry. I’m frustrated. I’m trying to use a little tact when I talk to the people.”
“I had to call in to take off today.”
One man was leaving nearly five hours after he arrived. Another was still waiting.
“Yes, I am expecting to go to work.”
An audit released Tuesday by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office revealed what these people can already tell you: wait times to check in are longer than the standard average.
The audit goes on to say this has been an ongoing issue for years because of inoperable kiosks.
“The kiosks are there and everyone is like ‘Why can’t we use the kiosk and get going’ with this.”
The kiosks were installed to minimize the wait at check-in.
At several places, the kiosks aren’t working and not everyone can use the kiosks that do work.
“The kiosks should be for everybody, but it’s not. It’s only for people who drive regular four-wheel cars.”
In June 2018, 39% of centers were over their standard wait time for check in.
The Hart Lane and Hickory Hollow locations were more than 20 minutes behind their wait time standard for the entire year.
“If people already know what the problem is, why is no one working on it?”
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security responded to the findings in the report saying it agrees with everything said and will keep working to fix it.
