LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Multiple state and local agencies are searching for a missing teenage boy from Lawrence County.
According to police, Hunter Edmondson was last seen leaving a home on foot in the area of Richardson Road and Rabbit Trail Road in Leoma on Monday night. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Crews searched for Edmondson late into the night and into the early morning hours Tuesday, and will pick back up their search Tuesday morning. He was believed to have been wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Lawrenceburg Police Department, various fire departments, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are all working the investigation. THP is also using a helicopter to do an aerial search for Edmondson.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office at 931-762-0450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.