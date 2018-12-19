MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation by two state agencies.
The Department of Human Services and Department of Children’s Services have opened investigations into the Big Blue Marble Academy.
A complaint was filed against the daycare in November.
State officials have been back to the daycare for several visits. No violations have been publicly recorded.
A former employee told News4 she and another worker went to the state after witnessing physical mistreatment of children on several occasions.
“It really bothers me,” said Brittnie McCrary. “This is why we want to be teachers. This is why we work so hard in school. This is why we love the job that we have is because we’re there to protect those children and help them learn.”
News4 contacted Big Blue Marble Academy’s attorney, who declined to comment.
