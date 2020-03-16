NASHvILLE, TN.- The State Attorney General’s Office Department of Consumer Affairs tells News 4 they are already receiving complaints of price gouging, particularly when it comes to hand sanitizer.
Deputy Attorney General Jeff Hill wants to get the word out to the public that price gouging will not be tolerated.
Hill says that since Friday March 13, the Department of Consumer Affairs has fielded 30 calls and emails regarding consumer issues related to the Coronavirus. 28 complaints have been filed.
The Attorney General’s office says they are tracking down those complaints. One of the most recent occurred in Chattanooga.
Hill says brothers were selling hand sanitizer for an increased amount. Investigators showed up at their door. The brothers apologized and agreed to donate all of the items that they purchased and will distribute them to people in need.
Hill also says they’ve received a couple of complaints about price gouging when it comes to toilet paper as well.
"Toilet paper is in short supply in a lot of areas and we have received a couple of reports of price gouging. And we are following through with that right now. We do at times receive complaints that do not bare out that they were true. Maybe it was misunderstood how much the price was, but we’re following through on those right now,” Hill said.
The AG’s office says if you notice or suspect price gouging file a complaint with them online.
