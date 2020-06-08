For some, staying home during the coronavirus pandemic has meant eating and drinking a lot more and getting less exercise.
However, for others the pandemic has served as the slowdown necessary to begin a healthier lifestyle.
For personal trainer Dani Dyer, it's been a way to keep her clients on track and motivated.
"Funny enough I actually gained about four clients through this whole pandemic," Dyer said.
Catlin Cobbett was one of them. Furloughed from her bartending job downtown, Cobbett said she no longer had the excuse that she didn't have time to work out.
"I was also super stressed and I needed an outlet," Cobbett said. "I couldn't go to the gym, I couldn't do anything else, so I did a quick Google search for trainers in Nashville and Dani popped right up."
Cobbett said working out gave her something to do while she wasn't working, and said it's even given her more energy.
"It's been a complete 180 for me," she said. "It's definitely been one of the only positive things of this entire thing."
Dyer says whatever your fitness level, it's important to just move.
"Look at the weather forecast and say 'OK, I'm going to go for a walk, do a cardio circuit that you can find on YouTube, Instagram, reach out to your trainer."
Dyer hopes people can keep up their movement as many head back to work and normal routines.
"I think in our old normal we got so stagnant and so beat down and so tired with every day being like the same thing, that this was like the perfect shakeup."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.