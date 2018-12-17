HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some big names are dropping off their tour buses in the Midstate to help hundreds of children.
The Christmas 4 Kids Tour Bus Show features buses from some of today's top artists, whose drivers graciously open their doors.
For a small donation, fans can see what the artists' home-away-from-home is really like. The best part is you never know who you're going to meet.
The event will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Walmart in Hendersonville.
Dozens of recording artists will be there to meet fans and sign autographs, including Hunter Hayes and Kimberly Schlapman.
Tickets are $5 for adults and a maximum of $20 per family.
The money raised through the event allows hundreds of Middle Tennessee children to attend a Christmas party and to go shopping for gifts.
Click here for more information about Christmas 4 Kids.
