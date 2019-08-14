FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - There were lights, cameras and plenty of action at Historic Franklin Theater on Wednesday night.
Filmmakers, producers, actors and media professionals were all sharing the red carpet for the 2019 Franklin International Indie Film Festival.
News4’s Tom Randles took part in a fun meet-and-greet and got to emcee part of the program that draws people from as far away as China and South Korea.
“From the Republic of Georgia, from New York, from Los Angeles, from Cypress, from Canada and all over the United States,” said Nancy Puetz, Film Festival Director, about where attendees were from.
The event was highlighted by a silent auction featuring some hand-crafted items and a chance to win a trip to both the Sundance and Cannes Film festivals.
