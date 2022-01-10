January brings Middle Tennessee stargazers the chance to see the Pleiades Cluster, which will be visible during the night sky starting January 11th through the night of January 25th.
The Pleiades are a group of more than 800 stars located in the constellation Taurus.
Sky watchers may be familiar with the assembly, which looks like a smaller, hazier version of the Big Dipper.
How To Find the Pleiades Cluster
The Pleiades Cluster will be near the moon as it rises in the eastern sky Tuesday night. The Moon will be 71% illuminated so it'll be very easy to spot.
Look for the moon Tuesday night and look just to the left of it - that's where you'll find the Pleiades Cluster. If you get any photos of the Pleiades Cluster, be sure to send them to weather@wsmv.com
The Pleiades Cluster is also known as the "Seven Sisters" and many other names by different cultures.
Greek: The Seven Daughters of the Titan Atlas case into the sky by Zeus because Atlas was forced to hold up the sky and could not protect them from Orion.
Norse: A hen with chicks
Danish: Six brothers and the kidnapped princess they rescued
Ukranian: Seven maids dancing through the sky
Blackfoot: Seve orphans turned to stars, used as an indicator for timing buffalo hunts.
Cherokee: Seven misbehaving boys
China: Indicator of the coming growing season.
Japan: The constellation is known as Suburu, which means "unite". The car manufacturer's logo includes the 6 brightest stars and was adopted when the company was formed from the 5 previously separate companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.