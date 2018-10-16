MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Four suspects are now in police custody after an ongoing standoff with armed home invasion suspects in Madison, and SWAT confirms there is nobody else inside the home.

Standoff scene photo - 10/16/18

Police are at the scene of a barricaded suspect inside a Florence Avenue home in Madison. (WSMV)

Police identified two of the suspects arrested as 30-year-old Maurice Bowers and 37-year-old Torrey Glen. They were arrested just before 2:30 p.m.

A third suspect was taken into custody shortly after 4:15 p.m. This man, 30-year-old Jamarious Jackson, was reportedly hiding in an attic and forced SWAT to go in after him. He was free on bond stemming from his arrest last month on felony drug and resisting arrest charges.

The fourth suspect was apprehended after a second sweep of the home around 7 p.m. According to investigators, thermal imaging equipment was brought in and the suspect, 28-year-old Brandon Jones, was found concealed in the attic underneath air ducts and insulation. Jones has robbery and burglary convictions out of Sumner County.

The situation happened at 1120 Florence Ave. The men made their way inside the home just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Metro Police said they deployed gas into the home with the belief there was at least one more suspect inside.

According to police, the five residents were able to get outside safely after officers arrived. A husband and wife and their children were inside at the time.

A 17-year-old was hit in the back of the head during the incident. He is said to be OK.

A SWAT team and negotiators have been working to communicate with the suspects for several hours.

