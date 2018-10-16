MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Four suspects are now in police custody after an ongoing standoff with armed home invasion suspects in Madison, and SWAT confirms there is nobody else inside the home.

Great job by MNPD SWAT at Florence Avenue. Suspects who hide in attics and refuse hours of commands to surrender present inherently dangerous situations for police. pic.twitter.com/KBtMxi2p8e — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018

Police identified two of the suspects arrested as 30-year-old Maurice Bowers and 37-year-old Torrey Glen. They were arrested just before 2:30 p.m.

The 2 men in custody from the home invasion call on Florence Avenue are convicted felons Maurice Bowers, 30 (L), & Torrey Glen, 37 (R). SWAT has just deployed gas into the home with the belief there is at least one other suspect inside. pic.twitter.com/iwUyuxqgFq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018

A third suspect was taken into custody shortly after 4:15 p.m. This man, 30-year-old Jamarious Jackson, was reportedly hiding in an attic and forced SWAT to go in after him. He was free on bond stemming from his arrest last month on felony drug and resisting arrest charges.

BREAKING: Jamarious D. Jackson, 30, is the suspect who hid in the attic of the Florence Avenue home. He was free on bond stemming from his arrest last month on felony cocaine and resisting arrest charges. SWAT has just confirmed that no one else is inside the home. pic.twitter.com/uSekV2AZoc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018

The fourth suspect was apprehended after a second sweep of the home around 7 p.m. According to investigators, thermal imaging equipment was brought in and the suspect, 28-year-old Brandon Jones, was found concealed in the attic underneath air ducts and insulation. Jones has robbery and burglary convictions out of Sumner County.

BREAKING: A secondary sweep of the Florence Avenue home by SWAT officers using thermal imaging equipment led to the apprehension of the 4th suspect, parolee Brandon Jones, 28, who had concealed himself in the attic. Jones has robbery & burglary convictions from Sumner County. pic.twitter.com/6A9gsAJp5Y — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 17, 2018

The situation happened at 1120 Florence Ave. The men made their way inside the home just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. Metro Police said they deployed gas into the home with the belief there was at least one more suspect inside.

According to police, the five residents were able to get outside safely after officers arrived. A husband and wife and their children were inside at the time.

A 17-year-old was hit in the back of the head during the incident. He is said to be OK.

A SWAT team and negotiators have been working to communicate with the suspects for several hours.

BREAKING: 2 suspects in custody from Florence Avenue SWAT call. pic.twitter.com/7RYtXhQH3t — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 16, 2018