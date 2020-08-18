ALGOOD, TN (WSMV) - A standoff involving a man with a long rifle with a scope caused school officials to put White Plains Academy on lockdown in Algood on Tuesday.
The incident started when officers were called to a report of an armed man at a home on Patton Street. The armed man was later identified as Johnny Joe Threet and police said he had been released on a domestic charge earlier in the day.
Threet, who police said was under an order of protection, had a stolen 4-wheeler and a rifle.
A standoff with Threet ensued and Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff’s Department and Algood Police Department responded with crisis negotiators.
During the standoff, police said Threet fired a shot.
“He was observed with the weapon pointed under his chin on several occasions and repeatedly requested Police to shoot him,” Algood Police Department posted on its Facebook.
After a conversation with police, Threet threw his rifle out the doorway and he was taken into custody after leaving the home.
Threet could face charges for aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm under bond conditions, and violation of his order of protection, and possession of stolen property.
He is currently being held at the Putnam County Jail.
No students or faculty from White Plains Academy were involved in the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.