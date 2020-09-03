MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A standoff at a Murfreesboro motel has ended peacefully, according to police.
Murfreesboro Police said a man was inside a room at the Knights Inn on South Church Street threatening suicide. The man tried to provoke officers at one point, police said.
The Special Operations Unit was on scene trying to convince him to come out. The man eventually surrendered peacefully to police.
During the standoff, motel guests were asked to shelter in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.