A man and a juvenile are now in custody after a standoff at a gas station with Metro Police and a SWAT team early Saturday morning.
According to police 22-year-old Cortez Jones and a 14-year-old teen entered Exxon Market on Shelby Avenue around 5:30 a.m.
When the clerk saw Jones caring a pistol, police were called. The two suspects barricaded themselves inside the store's office and covered surveillance cameras. Customers and employees were still inside the store at the time.
According to officials, the two men did not attempt to rob the store.
The juvenile suspect surrendered peacefully after an hour, and Jones followed suit two hours after that.
Both suspects surrendered peacefully and officials said no one was injured.
Jones, a convicted robber out on probation, was charged with unlawful gun possession by a felon, aggravated criminal trespassing and false imprisonment for not allowing the teen to leave the market office.
The 14-year-old suspect was charged with criminal trespassing.
Police blocked Shelby Avenue in both directions while the standoff was going on.
