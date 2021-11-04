CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A standoff at a Clarksville motel ended without incident, Clarksville Police said Thursday afternoon.
Police officers were able to successfully negotiate with a man at the A&W Motel, located at 1505 Madison St., to surrender peacefully around 2:40 p.m. The man, identified as 32-year-old Marcos Antonio Vielma, was taken into custody.
Police set up a perimeter outside the hotel around 12:30 p.m. in an attempt to serve Vielma with warrants out of Nashville.
