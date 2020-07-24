NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Many of our favorite restaurants are pushing to get by during these tough last couple of months.
Big Joe on the Go is cooking this morning with chef and owner Trey Cioccia from The Farm House Restaurant & Bar who is feeling the impact of the pandemic.
Live this morning on wsmvtv at @FarmHouseSoBro as I’m a chef for a day. I wanted to make my special El Capitane krunche, (translated: Captain Crunch because the way I pour the milk 🥛 is unique, but I didn’t want to… https://t.co/Z6QQwmxvUI— BigJoe (@BIGJOEONTHEGOTN) July 24, 2020
All of the meals at the Farm House Restaurant & Bar use from-scratch ingredients, supporting local and family-owned businesses.
Changing with the times and lack of tourism, the restaurant unfortunately had to cut back some of its hours.
Cioccia also owns the Black Rabbit, which he says is a true ode to old Nashville and the storied past of the historic Printer's Alley neighborhood where it resides.
During both of the restaurants shut downs, Cioccia set up GoFundMe's for the Farm House and Black Rabbit staff. The relief funds together have raised more than $6,500.
Click on the restaurant's name for its full website: Farm House and Black Rabbit
